Sonia Gandhi Sets up Parliament Groups, Adhir to Stay as Floor Leader

The party's strategy group for Parliament, chaired by Gandhi, met on 14 July and decided that it should raise the Rafale issue after the recent development in France, where a probe in alleged kickbacks has been initiated.

Coordination with other Opposition parties has been entrusted to Rajya Sabha leader Kharge as the party wants a joint Opposition strategy in the house to corner the government.



Chidambaram, addressing the media had said on 13 July: "Congress party will raise the issue of high inflation in the forthcoming session of Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India."