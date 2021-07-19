Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin Today, Opposition Set to Corner Govt
Catch all the live updates on the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday, 19 July, and is likely to conclude on 13 August, with around 19 sittings scheduled during this time. The session comes amid reports that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, Opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.
The Opposition is likely to bring up the issue in Parliament.
Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days.
At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced and 17 of them will be new.
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting ahead of the commencement of the session.
Since the pandemic began, three sessions of the Parliament – Budget, Monsoon and Winter – have been curtailed.
Bills such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 among others will be introduced during the session.
SKM has planned daily protests with around 200 farmers to be held outside Parliament during the Monsoon Session.
This year's Monsoon Session comes after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
Kharge on Notices Given in Rajya Sabha
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Opposition has given notice on inflation, while others have given on farmers' issues.
"We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues," he said, according to ANI.
2 LS MPs Give Adjournment Motion Notice Over Farm Laws
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann has given an adjournment motion notice in the House over the central government's farm laws.
Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has also moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the same.
Congress MP Gives Notice for Adjournment of House to Discuss Fuel Price Hike, Inflation
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a notice for the adjournment of business of the House to discuss the issues of fuel price hike and inflation.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.