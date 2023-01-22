'All Not Well in Ladakh': Sonam Wangchuk Appeals to PM Modi, Will Sit on Fast

Sonam Wangchuk, known for his work towards educational reforms, on Saturday, 21 January, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video titled "All is not well in Ladakh. Ladakh ki mann ki baat."

What does Wangchuk say in the video? Wangchuk, who is referred to as the "real-life Phunsukh Wangdu – the character played by Aamir Khan in the film 3 Idiots, praised PM Modi for banning the use of single-use plastic, especially at a time when several world leaders have been criticised for their role in environmental degradation.

However, he says that Ladakh is facing dire concerns, and cites protests surrounding the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. Several local bodies and youths have been demanding autonomy for the Union Territory under the 6th Schedule to ensure economic development and independent decision-making.