Educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk created headlines online after his tweet and YouTube video urging Indians to boycott Chinese goods went viral on social media. The innovator made this appeal amid the ongoing tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He requested the public to quit using all kinds of Chinese products and mobile applications.‘Use Your Wallet Power, #BoycottMadeinChina’Wangchuk, who is a native of Ladakh, inspired the role of Phunsukh Wangdu played by actor Aamir Khan in one of the biggest Bollywood hits – 3 Idiots.He released a YouTube video titled ‘CHINA KO JAWAAB’ on 28 May explaining how Indians can contribute and play a major part by helping the country in this situation.In the video, Wangchuk can be seen sitting on a rock with the Himalayas, River Sindhu, and many other scenic attractions in the backdrop. He talks about the tensions on the Indo-China border after China intruded across the LAC in Ladakh. He emphasised that our soldiers are protecting the borders while we sleep peacefully, but this time it shouldn’t be the army alone and citizens should take responsibility to retaliate as well by boycotting Chinese imports, leaving a negative impact on the economy of China.The educator also asked Indians to give up Chinese software in a week and hardware in a year and become self-reliant. He asserted that if Indians uninstall apps like TikTok, PUBG, etc, and use more Indian-made goods and software, the country’s economy will flourish.‘China Trying to Divert Attention’Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and China getting blamed for being the cause behind it, Wangchuk asserted that whenever the people of China get unhappy, they rise in revolt and try to divert attention by provoking a war. He also mentioned that a similar situation occurred in 1962 when China fought a war against India to mask the great famine that continued for four years. He added that China was intentionally provoking border disputes to suppress domestic tensions and does the same with other neighboring countries like Vietnam, Taiwan, and Hong Kong as well.‘Using Chinese Goods a Crime’: Twitterati in Support of WangchukMany took to Twitter and backed the innovator's stand by praising him and ensuring their support.Actor and model Milind Soman quit TikTok after Wangchuk’s request and garnered huge support from his fans, inspiring many to do the same.‘Not Very Practical, Need Alternatives’: Some Even Opposed His LogicInstall ‘Remove China App’: NetizensSome netizens took to Twitter and appealed to everyone to uninstall Chinese Apps using an app called ‘Remove China App’. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.