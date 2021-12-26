ADVERTISEMENT
J&K: Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Party in Pulwama, 2 Cops Injured
The injured cops were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital while the area was cordoned off.
Two cops suffered injuries after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, 26 December.
The attack occurred at Pulwama's Main Chowk near the Pulwama Post Office.
The injured policemen were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital while the area was cordoned off to nab the militants.
