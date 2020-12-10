Sikh Body, Sena Slam Min’s ‘China-Pak’ Remark on Farmers’ Protests
The union minister had baselessly claimed that the farmer protests were a “conspiracy by other countries.”
Reacting to Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's comment on Pakistan’s and Chinese involvement in the ongoing protests against agriculture laws, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President expressed that such insinuations as “shameful” and an “insult”, NDTV reported.
The minister on Wednesday, 9 December, had said, “The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this.”
He also alleged that Muslims were earlier manipulated by foreign countries and were misled about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).
“Those efforts didn't succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries,” Dave added.
Reacting to this unfounded claim, DSGMC President S Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a video message, “Farmers have been sitting peacefully and the government has failed to deliver justice...the farmers who themselves fight and die for the nation, grow food, and whose children too martyr themselves for the nation...don’t try to paint them anti-national.”
Following the Union minister’s comment, Maharashtra cabinet minister Bacchu Kadu threatened to “beat up” Danve, and said, “Last time he made such a statement, we had gheraoed (surrounded) his house. Now, the situation is such that we'll have to enter his house & beat him up.”
'Immediately Conduct a Surgical Strike' Shiv Sena Mocks Danve’s Comment
Earlier, the Shiv Sena had also slammed Danve for dragging China and Pakistan into the farmers agitation, NDTV reported.
“If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers' agitation, then the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak,” Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, mocking the BJP minister.
Speaking on this issue, the General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha Hannan Mollah reiterated the DSGMC’s views on Thursday and said, “This is an insult to the Indian farmers. The farmers are led by their own interests and do not bother about any other forces.”
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three agriculture laws passed by the Modi-government in September. Several political parties, including the Indian National Congress, have expressed their solidarity with the cause. Even after several talks with the central government, a resolution has not yet been achieved.
(With inputs from NDTV)
