On Day 14 of Protests, Farmers to Hold Meeting at Singhu at 12 pm
As the protest enters Day 14, agitating farmers continue to protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws at various borders of Delhi, central among them the Tikri and Singhu borders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed to resolve the deadlock over the farm laws and resulted in the sixth round of talks with the Centre scheduled for Wednesday being postponed.
The government will instead send a proposal to the farmers on Wednesday.
- Tuesday evening’s talks between Amit Shah and the farmers’ representatives yielded no breakthrough
- The farmers’ protests will continue, in what is now Day 14
- Punjab Kisan Union’s RS Mansa has sought permission for the protesting farmers to use the Ramlila Ground in Delhi
- A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday
Farmers to Hold Meeting Over Draft Sent by Centre Today
Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday said that sixth round of talks has been cancelled and that the farmers would hold a meeting over the draft that is supposed to be sent by the Centre.
"The draft will be discussed and further course of action will be decided. We hope things will be clear by 4-5 pm today,” he said, according to ANI.
Farmers' Unions to Hold Meet at Singhu Border at 12 pm
Farmer unions will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm on Wednesday. “The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over govt's proposal,” Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha stated on Tuesday evening.
Farmers Seek to Protest at Ramlila Maidan
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, farm leaders lauded the success of the nationwide strike and have now sought permission for a new place to continue their protest – at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
Government to Send Proposal to Farmers Today
Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union stated that the meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah was positive and the government will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed.
“We want the withdrawal of the three farm bills but the government wants amendments in the bills,” said Rakesh Tikait.
