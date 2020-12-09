On Day 14 of Protests, Farmers to Hold Meeting at Singhu at 12 pm

As the protest enters Day 14, agitating farmers continue to protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws at various borders of Delhi, central among them the Tikri and Singhu borders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed to resolve the deadlock over the farm laws and resulted in the sixth round of talks with the Centre scheduled for Wednesday being postponed.

The government will instead send a proposal to the farmers on Wednesday.