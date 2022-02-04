Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Seeks 14 Days To Reply to Plea Saying She Is Alive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought 14 days time from a special CBI court to file a response on the accused Indrani Mukerjea's plea seeking probe to the claim that her daughter is alive, news agency ANI reported.

The special court had asked the probe agency to submit a reply by Friday, 4 February.

On 16 December last year, Mukerjea had claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora – who was allegedly killed in 2012 – is alive.

She requested the court to direct the CBI and the prosecution to file an affidavit to reply to her claims in the eight-page application she submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan.

Mukerjea had contended that she met a woman in Byculla women's jail who claimed that she had met Bora in Srinagar.