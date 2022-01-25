Indrani Mukerjea Moves Court, Seeks CBI Response on 'Sheena Bora is Alive' Claim

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea submitted a hand-written application before a special court in Mumbai on Monday, 24 January, claiming that her daughter, in connection with whose death Mukerjea is incarcerated, is still alive.

Mukerjea stated that, even after a month of informing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of this development, she is still in the dark and said that she is anxious and eager to get an update on the process.