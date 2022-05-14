Heatwave in Delhi to Worsen on Saturday; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert
Temperatures in different parts of Delhi are expected to rise to 46-47 degree Celsius on Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as the heatwave in Delhi is predicted to worsen on Saturday, 14 May, with the temperature expected to rise to 46-47 degree Celsius in different parts of the city.
Delhi had seen the mercury rise to 46.1 degree Celsius in Najafgarh on Friday. Jafarpur and Mungeshpur, on the other hand, recorded maximum temperatures of 45.6 and 45.4 degree Celsius, respectively, on the same day, which were around six notches above normal for the month of May.
Delhi's Pitampura was also impacted by a severe heatwave, with the temperature rising to 44.7 degree Celsius.
On Sunday, a yellow alert had been issued to warn people about the rising temperature.
Four colour codes are used by the IMD for weather warnings: green, implying that no action is needed; yellow, which advises to watch and stay updated; orange, which asks people to be prepared; and red, which asserts action to be taken.
Heatwaves Owing to Scantly Rainfall
Meanwhile, cloudy skies and thunder might provide relief from the heatwaves next week.
With little to no rainfall, the capital recorded its second hottest April in 2022 since 1951. The monthly average maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degree Celsius.
Delhi got only 0.3 mm of rainfall in April this year, as against the monthly average of 12.2 mm. March, on the other hand, saw no rainfall against the average of 15.9 mm.
Delhi is currently undergoing its fifth heatwave this season so far. While one occurred in March, three took place in April.
A heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius, and a minimum of 4.5 degrees above the normal temperature. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature rises at least 6.4 degree Celsius above normal.
As per absolute record temperatures, a heatwave is declared if a region records a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius. A severe heatwave is said to occur if the temperature soars above 47 degree Celsius.
(With inputs from PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.