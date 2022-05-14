Heatwave in Delhi to Worsen on Saturday; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert as the heatwave in Delhi is predicted to worsen on Saturday, 14 May, with the temperature expected to rise to 46-47 degree Celsius in different parts of the city.

Delhi had seen the mercury rise to 46.1 degree Celsius in Najafgarh on Friday. Jafarpur and Mungeshpur, on the other hand, recorded maximum temperatures of 45.6 and 45.4 degree Celsius, respectively, on the same day, which were around six notches above normal for the month of May.

Delhi's Pitampura was also impacted by a severe heatwave, with the temperature rising to 44.7 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, a yellow alert had been issued to warn people about the rising temperature.