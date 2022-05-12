Relaxed Timings to Uniforms: Education Ministry’s Guidelines To Combat Heatwave
The Union government's Ministry of Education issued guidelines on Wednesday, 11 May, on the precautions to be taken by schools in order to combat the heatwave spells predicted by the India Meteorological Department in parts of India.
While states such as West Bengal have asked private schools to switch to online classes, the heatwave is a growing concern among parents and educators.
What are the guidelines regarding timings and routines?
The ministry has suggested that schools let their students off by noon. School can start at 7 am. The number of school hours is to be reduced. Sports and other outdoor activities that expose students to sunlight are to be conducted earlier in the day. The ministry said that school assemblies should take place in covered areas or classrooms with reduced timings.
What are the relaxed norms for uniforms?
With regards to uniforms, the ministry said that students should be allowed to wear loose and light-coloured cotton material dresses. Further, schools can relax norms related to uniforms such as neck ties. Leather shoes can be replaced by canvas shoes and students can be advised to wear full-sleeve shirts.
What are the changes with regards to transportation?
School buses and vans should not be overcrowded and not carry students more than their capacity. Drinking water and first-aid kits are to be made available in the vehicles. Students coming to school on foot are advised to keep their head covered. The vehicles are to be parked in shaded areas.
Meanwhile, parents are to be sensitised on picking up students themselves. Students are advised to avoid public transport and minimise their time in the sun.
What about meals?
Schools that provide meals to their students under PM POSHAN are asked to serve the meals hot and fresh as the food can get spoilt in the heat. Canteens too are supposed to ensure that fresh food is served. Children who carry tiffin are advised to carry light food and avoid carrying food that can get stale quickly.
How can classrooms be made more comfortable?
The ministry advised that schools ensure that all fans are functioning and all classrooms are sufficiently ventilated. Power back-up is to be made available if possible. Curtains, blinds, and newspapers can be used to stop sunlight from entering the classrooms. Khus (vetiver) curtains, bamboo, and jute curtains can be used.
What first-aid is expected in schools?
Schools are expected to keep ORS solution sachets or salt-sugar solution in case of mild heatstrokes. Further, teaching and non-teaching staff are to be trained to provide treatment in case of mild heatstrokes. Schools are also expected to keep essential medical kits and ensure access to nearest hospitals, clinics, doctors or nurses.
What are the guidelines to be followed in examination centres?
Examination centres too, are expected to ensure availability of drinking water, which should be made readily available when students ask for it at their seats. They can also carry their own transparent water bottles. Examination centres are also to be linked with local health workers and medical centres in case of emergencies.
What are the do’s and don’ts for students?
Students should also take necessary precautions, such as drinking the necessary amount of water, covering their heads when out in the sun, and staying indoors as much as possible. They are to avoid strenuous activity, especially in the sun. They are also asked to avoid junk and spicy food.
In addition to these steps, residential schools are also advised to ensure that students are made aware of heatstrokes, and allowed to play sports and games only in the evening.
