Scribe Rajeev Sharma Held Under OSA, Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

During his police remand, a Chinese woman Qing Shi and her Nepalese partner Sher Singh alias Raj Bohra were also arrested. They were found supplying the arrested scribe with huge amounts of money routed through hawala channels for conveying sensitive information to Chinese Intelligence, DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav had said.

A few days back, an input was received from an intelligence agency that Rajeev Sharma, a resident of St. Xavier Apartment, Pitampura, had links with a foreign intelligence officer and has been receiving funds from his handler through illegal means and Western Union money transfer for conveying sensitive information about national security and foreign relations.

A case under Section 3 (possession of any sketch, plan, model, article, note, document or information, which relates to munitions of war communicates), 4 (Communications with foreign agents) and 5 (Wrongful communication) of the Official Secrets Act was registered on September 13. Thereafter, Rajeev Sharma was arrested on 14 September and a warrant was obtained for searching his residential premises by the Delhi Police.