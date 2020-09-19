Journo Arrested for Providing Information to Chinese: Delhi Police

The report quoted DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav saying : “He is a resident of Pitampura, and was arrested by the southwestern range of Special Cell of the Delhi Police. He was produced before the magistrate the next day, following which he was taken into police custody for six days. He was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress.”

Hours before his arrest Sharma had uploaded two videos his YouTube channel called ‘Rajeev Kishkindha’. One of them is an eight-minute video titled ‘China may still do mischief #IndiaChinaFaceOff’, in which he says, “Despite an agreement… reached between the foreign ministers of India and China, the road to peace is still heavily mined. There is still no guarantee that everything will play out as per the script reached between the two foreign ministers in Moscow,” The Indian Express reported.

In the second video, in Hindi, he is seen saying: “The state of Indian media today is pathetic. It was supposed to be a watchdog. Instead, it has become a lapdog of the government.”