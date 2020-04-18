Sanitation Workers Attacked With Axe, Clothes Ripped in MP’s Dewas

Two sanitation workers were attacked with an axe, beaten and their clothes ripped by a mob in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Friday, 17 April. In a disturbing video that has emerged, one of the sanitation workers can be seen being dragged helplessly by the mob while being beaten.

One of the workers sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital, rural area additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Chourasia told PTI. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.