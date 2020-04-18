Sanitation Workers Attacked With Axe, Clothes Ripped in MP’s Dewas
Two sanitation workers were attacked with an axe, beaten and their clothes ripped by a mob in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Friday, 17 April. In a disturbing video that has emerged, one of the sanitation workers can be seen being dragged helplessly by the mob while being beaten.
One of the workers sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital, rural area additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Chourasia told PTI. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.
The incident allegedly took place in a Muslim dominated area of Khategaon town in Dewas District, reported PTI. In a show of protest, sanitation workers refused to work at Muslim dominated areas of Khategaon on Saturday, 18 April.
Chourasiya added that Aadil Khan, a resident of Koyla Mohalla, allegedly attacked two sanitation workers with an axe when they were cleaning the locality on Friday. Aadil, his father Habib and cleric Gop Khan, who allegedly instigated the attack, were arrested on Friday, 17 April. Aadil's brother Arif, was allegedly nabbed on Saturday.
The ASP told PTI that during interrogation, Aadil claimed that he indulged in violence as Gop Khan had told them that since the lockdown, followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were hounded by government workers.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)