Salman Khan To Launch NFTs With BollyCoin: What Are NFTs? How Can You Get One?

Salman Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday, 13 October, to announce that he will launch NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in partnership with BollyCoin in December 2021.

The Bollywood actor tweeted, "Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on @bollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log! http://bollycoin.com #BollyCoin #NFTs #ComingSoon".

The BollyCoin website states that digital collectibles from the Hindi film industry will be auctioned through its platform.

The NFTs came into prominence after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decided to sell his first-ever tweet for $2.9 million in the form of an NFT. Since then, the NFTs became increasingly popular among artists, sport stars, and gamers.

Khan's announcement comes nearly two months after one of India's most renowned Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, announced that he would launch his own NFT collection through Beyondlife.club.