Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Tweets About Jharkhand Power Cuts As Many States See Outage

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Monday suspended classes of all school students for five days effective from Tuesday, due to the prevailing heat wave.

Planned blackouts have been triggered in at least seven states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh (UP), as experts worry that several parts of India could face a serious power crisis this summer.

The peak demand in UP recorded in April is more than 21,000 megawatt (MW), which is more by 2,000 MW in comparison to the same corresponding period last year.

The state is said to be grappling a demand-supply gap of around 2,000 MW.

Meanwhile, as per an internal report, available with the state load dispatch centre (SLDC), villages are getting power supply, on most days, for 13-14 hours only against their entitlement of 18 hours; nagar panchayats as well as tehsil headquarters are getting power for 18-19 hours against the official schedule of 21 hours 30 minutes, Hindustan Times reported.