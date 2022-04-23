Temperatures Soar in India, So Do Power Cuts. Why Is This Happening?

According to data, demand for power hit a 38-year high for the first two weeks of April, with the shortfall shooting up to 1.4 percent

Several states across India are finding it difficult to bridge the gap between demand for power and the supply, leading to outages and cuts in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan among others.

Tamil Nadu power minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday blamed a sudden drop in power supply from the central grid for blackouts in several parts.

According to DailyO, the power demand in UP is currently above 21,000 MW, while the supply was 19,000 MW to 20,000 MW.