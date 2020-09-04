Diplomacy is Key, Says MEA; China Def Min Seeks to Meet Rajnath

Meanwhile, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is “understood to have” sought a meeting with his India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reported PTI. This meeting is reportedly being sought on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering of Defence Ministers in Moscow.

While PTI said that there has been no confirmation yet, The Indian Express, quoting sources, has reported that Singh has received a go-ahead from the “South Block” for the meeting, in a bid to secure “easy and complete” disengagement and de-escalation along the LAC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, said that he had an ‘excellent’ meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, earlier today.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), pressed for expediting the supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition, and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier, reported PTI.