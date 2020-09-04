Diplomacy is Key, Says MEA; China Def Min Seeks to Meet Rajnath
S Jaishankar said that the solution to the India-China border conflict can be found in the domain of diplomacy.
Pointing out that “our position in Ladakh has been very clear,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday, 3 September, said it is was important for India and China to reach an “accommodation” for themselves, as well as the whole world.
According to news agency PTI, Jaishankar said that the solution to the border conflict between the two countries can be found in the domain of diplomacy.
Jaishankar was speaking at an online event for the launch of his new book The India Way: Strategies For An Uncertain World, which, he says, he wrote before the Galwan Valley clashes.
“I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector (across Ladakh). Because we have the long (term) view, our position there has been very clear – we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulously observed by both parties.”S Jaishankar, according to PTI
Stating that what happens at the border, cannot be separated from the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Jaishankar said:
“I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility.”
Acknowledging that India-China relationship has not been in it’s best phase, Jaishankar, according to PTI, asserted that the two countries are going to enter the fourth industrial revolution – something that most other big civilisations had not been able to.
Chinese Defence Minister Seeks Meeting With Rajnath
Meanwhile, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is “understood to have” sought a meeting with his India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reported PTI. This meeting is reportedly being sought on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering of Defence Ministers in Moscow.
While PTI said that there has been no confirmation yet, The Indian Express, quoting sources, has reported that Singh has received a go-ahead from the “South Block” for the meeting, in a bid to secure “easy and complete” disengagement and de-escalation along the LAC.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, said that he had an ‘excellent’ meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, earlier today.
Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), pressed for expediting the supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition, and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
