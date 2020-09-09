S Jaishankar in Moscow: To Meet Foreign Ministers of Russia, China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, 9 September, reported ANI. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday.

According to Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times, Jaishankar will also attend “a luncheon meeting” with Lavrov, as well as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders, and Jaishankar will be in attendance during his address.

Earlier, on Wednesday, according to ANI, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov and Foreign Affairs Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Jaishankar, also on Wednesday, took to Twitter to extend greetings to Tajikistan on its 29th Independence Day.