S Jaishankar in Moscow: To Meet Foreign Ministers of Russia, China

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be addressing the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) leaders.

The Quint
Published09 Sep 2020, 09:58 AM IST
India
1 min read
File photo of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at the Parliament House.&nbsp;
i

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, 9 September, reported ANI. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday.

According to Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times, Jaishankar will also attend “a luncheon meeting” with Lavrov, as well as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders, and Jaishankar will be in attendance during his address.

Earlier, on Wednesday, according to ANI, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov and Foreign Affairs Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

Jaishankar, also on Wednesday, took to Twitter to extend greetings to Tajikistan on its 29th Independence Day.

S Jaishankar in Moscow: To Meet Foreign Ministers of Russia, China
Also Read
Didn’t See Any Tukde-Tukde Gang When I was in JNU: S Jaishankar
Didn’t See Any Tukde-Tukde Gang When I was in JNU: S Jaishankar

BACKGROUND

Speaking ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Jaishankar had said, on Monday, 7 September that the situation in eastern Ladakh is “very serious” while adding that it calls for a "very, very deep conversation" between the two countries.

He had also said that the state of the border cannot be excluded from the state of New Delhi’s overall relationship with Beijing.

Also Read
S Jaishankar: From Top Diplomat to Modi’s Foreign Minister
S Jaishankar: From Top Diplomat to Modi’s Foreign Minister

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!