Didn’t See Any Tukde-Tukde Gang When I was in JNU: S Jaishankar

“I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, 6 January when asked about the situation in the premier university at a book release event in Delhi.

After the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday, Jaishankar, a JNU alumnus, had swiftly condemned the incident, saying it is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.