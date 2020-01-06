Didn’t See Any Tukde-Tukde Gang When I was in JNU: S Jaishankar
“I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, 6 January when asked about the situation in the premier university at a book release event in Delhi.
After the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday, Jaishankar, a JNU alumnus, had swiftly condemned the incident, saying it is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.
“Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” Jaishankar had tweeted on Sunday.
Jaishankar also said that unlike China, India allowed issues like Article 370, Ayodhya and GST to fester for a long time.
The JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.
JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The JNU administration said “masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people.”
At least 18 people were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)