Rupee May Depreciate to 77 Against Dollar in Next Few Sessions

The rupee, which has weakened to 76 against the dollar, is likely to further depreciate to 77 in the next few sessions as the dollar buying continues amid higher demand from foreign investors, according to CARE Ratings.

On Monday, 23 March, the rupee fell to a record low of 76.3 against the US currency, before closing at 76.20 against the greenback.

It opened at 76.02 on Tuesday, 24 March, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

"The rupee is now at the Rs 76 per US dollar stage and the next testing point will be 77, which is expected soon. The reason for this is more on the global side with the dollar strengthening and other currencies weakening," CARE Ratings said in a note.