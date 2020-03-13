COVID-19 Hits Stocks: Rupee At Record Low, Rs 11.3 Trillion Gone

The C-word continues to keep us on edge as India recorded its first coronavirus-related death while the worldwide death toll exceeded 4,500, sending governments into a tizzy, resulting in travel bans, cancellation and deferment of events and summits, and triggering a bloodbath in stock markets.

The rupee hit a record low of 74.5 against the US dollar, and is set to go even lower, past 75. A market crash on Thursday, 12 March, wiped off Rs 11.28 lakh crore of investors’ money from the Bombay Stock Exchange, and share markets the world over witnessed heavy losses.