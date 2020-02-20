Royal Enfield Exposed Personal Data of 450K People in Jan: Expert

Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield had exposed a database containing personal information of at least 450,000 customers in January, a cyber security analyst disclosed on Twitter on Thursday.

Bob Diachenko, a Ukraine-based expert, told The Quint that he had made a responsible disclosure alert to the company on 19 January following which the vulnerability was patched.

Diachenko, in his tweet, also added that the exposed database also contained information on 1,470 "privileged users" and dealers. The exposed data included names, e-mails, phone numbers, encrypted passwords, motorbike-related information and social network links of individuals.

The encrypted passwords pertain to accounts on the company’s official website. It is unclear how long the database had remained exposed prior to its discovery.