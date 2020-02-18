New Royal Enfield Bike Spotted Testing, Could Launch at EICMA 2020
Looks like Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a slew of bikes in the coming years. The manufacturer will be facing intense competition from the likes of Jawa and even Bajaj to some extent, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking at products for other categories.
Which is why it was intriguing to see reports about a Royal Enfield (RE) bike spotted recently with a different design, and an oval-shaped headlamps counts as one of them. This bike could be unveiled at the EICMA 2020 in Milan later this year. Going by reports, this bike could either be called the Hunter or Roadster.
Many thought this could be the upcoming Thunderbird X series, but from the images shared via this Autocar report, it’s likely that RE is working on bike with smaller engine setup than the ones they have in their existing lineup.
As you can see in the image below, the test mule carries design elements that similar to the Thunderbird X series, but the overall seating position, as well as handlebar placement is different from any other RE bike we’ve seen till date.
Most of you might be thinking that with the Classic 350 series being a runaway hit, selling over 40K units every month, why does the company need a new range of bike?
While that is a fair point, it is possible that RE wants to cover its base across all price bracket, which explains the decision to enter the premium segment with the 650 Twins, that are priced way below than its closest rivals from Harley Davidson and Triumph Motorcycles.
With the rumoured 250cc bikes, RE can once again play the pricing card, and look to thwart challenge from existing as well upcoming range of bikes. We already know that Bajaj and Triumph are working on a bike with similar engine traits, so this might be RE’s way of looking to compete with the upcoming bike from the Indian bike maker.
