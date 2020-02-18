New Royal Enfield Bike Spotted Testing, Could Launch at EICMA 2020

Looks like Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a slew of bikes in the coming years. The manufacturer will be facing intense competition from the likes of Jawa and even Bajaj to some extent, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking at products for other categories.

Which is why it was intriguing to see reports about a Royal Enfield (RE) bike spotted recently with a different design, and an oval-shaped headlamps counts as one of them. This bike could be unveiled at the EICMA 2020 in Milan later this year. Going by reports, this bike could either be called the Hunter or Roadster.

Many thought this could be the upcoming Thunderbird X series, but from the images shared via this Autocar report, it’s likely that RE is working on bike with smaller engine setup than the ones they have in their existing lineup.