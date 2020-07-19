Home Washed Away, Roads Collapse in Delhi’s ITO After Heavy Rain

A home in New Delhi’s ITO area was washed away on Sunday, 19 July as a waterlogged road collapsed in the Anna Nagar slum area following heavy rains in the national capital.

According to authorities, there have been no casualties in this incident.

“The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed,” Pushpa, an Anna Nagar resident told ANI.