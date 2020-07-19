Delhi: 1 Dead as Roads and Homes Waterlogged due to Heavy Rain

A body was reportedly found near waterlogged Minto Bridge in New Delhi on Sunday, 19 July. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi railway station yard, who had to swim to reach it.

According to Sanjay Singh, Aam Admi Party MP, the body was of a driver whose vehicle had gotten stuck on the flooded road under Minto Bridge. The body was reportedly found floating near a bus.

“There are many agencies like MCD, PWD& Jal Board to deal with waterlogging, making it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for waterlogging at a particular place,” Singh said to ANI.

Houses were seen being carried away by fast-moving rain water in the Anna Nagar slum in Delhi, but there were reportedly no injuries. ANI reported that 3 people had been rescued in the ITO area, 6 people from Jakhira flyover and one person from Lawrence Road following water-logging calls to the Delhi Fire Service.