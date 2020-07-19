Delhi: 1 Dead as Roads and Homes Waterlogged due to Heavy Rain
Minto Bridge, Jakhira Flyover and other places in ITO area reported water-logging due to heavy rains
A body was reportedly found near waterlogged Minto Bridge in New Delhi on Sunday, 19 July. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi railway station yard, who had to swim to reach it.
According to Sanjay Singh, Aam Admi Party MP, the body was of a driver whose vehicle had gotten stuck on the flooded road under Minto Bridge. The body was reportedly found floating near a bus.
“There are many agencies like MCD, PWD& Jal Board to deal with waterlogging, making it difficult to ascertain who is responsible for waterlogging at a particular place,” Singh said to ANI.
Houses were seen being carried away by fast-moving rain water in the Anna Nagar slum in Delhi, but there were reportedly no injuries. ANI reported that 3 people had been rescued in the ITO area, 6 people from Jakhira flyover and one person from Lawrence Road following water-logging calls to the Delhi Fire Service.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said waterlogged areas across the city were in the process of being cleared.
“Road under Minto Bridge has been cleared of waterlogging. I was in contact with agencies since morning and was monitoring the process of removing water. We're keeping an eye on more such places in Delhi. Wherever there is waterlogging, it is being pumped out immediately,” he said.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that all agencies were working together. “All agencies- PWD, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Flood Department are working accordingly. Some part of our management was busy with COVID-19 but we are doing the needful. CM Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the situation personally,” he said.
Heavy rains had been predicted for New Delhi this weekend even as authorities issued advisories about vehicular movement amid flooding.
Gambhir Takes on AAP
In a tweet mocking the AAP government, BJP MLA Gautam Gambhir posted pictures of flooded roads, and questioned the government on its rainwater harvesting plans.
“Apparently the Delhi government is planning to conduct rainwater harvesting on its London-Paris quality roads.
"Dear Mr CM, when we will get to see its advertisements?” he wrote in Hindi.
(With inputs from ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.