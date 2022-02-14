India's Retail Inflation Leaps to 6.1%, Breaches RBI's Upper Limit

India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.01 per cent in January 2022, as per the government data released on Monday, 14 February.

The trend assumes significance as the retail inflation has breached the government-mandated Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper limit of 6 per cent. The central bank has a CPI target range of 2-6 percent.

Higher food prices, as well as rising commodity costs, are responsible for lifting India's January 2022 retail inflation on a sequential as well as year-on-year basis, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday showed.