'Shutdown of Healthcare Institutions': FORDA, After Doctors Detained In Delhi

After protesting resident doctors employed at state and centre-run government hospitals were detained by Delhi Police on Monday, 27 December, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced "a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards."

Protesting against the delays in NEET-PG counselling, resident doctors' protest march towards the Supreme Court from Maulana Azad Medical College was also halted near the ITO Post Office in Delhi.

FORDA has claimed that doctors who were peacefully protesting were brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained by Delhi Police personnel.

Several videos of the same have been shared on social media.