'Shutdown of Healthcare Institutions': FORDA, After Doctors Detained In Delhi
This comes just two days after resident doctors had threatened to go ahead with mass resignation.
After protesting resident doctors employed at state and centre-run government hospitals were detained by Delhi Police on Monday, 27 December, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced "a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards."
Protesting against the delays in NEET-PG counselling, resident doctors' protest march towards the Supreme Court from Maulana Azad Medical College was also halted near the ITO Post Office in Delhi.
FORDA has claimed that doctors who were peacefully protesting were brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained by Delhi Police personnel.
Several videos of the same have been shared on social media.
The protest march, attended by hundreds, was led by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).
Doctors raised slogans demanding justice, and for the counselling and admission process to be expedited.
In one of the videos, doctors can be seen telling the police, that "while the government can't give anything in writing, we can give in writing that they won't find a quick solution."
This comes two days after FORDA said in a letter that resident doctors across the country will mass resign if the counselling and the admission process is not expedited.
Why Are Resident Doctors Protesting?
Around 5,000 resident doctors across government hospitals in Delhi began another round of strike against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and admission process on 17 December.
The NEET exams which were scheduled for May, were postponed to September due to the second wave of COVID-19.
The delay in the counselling and admission of the new batch of doctors is due to the Centre's decision in July 2021 to give 10% reservation to the students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), setting the income limit to Rs 8 lakh per annum for such candidates. The Supreme Court, however, had expressed doubt over the limit set by the Centre.
On 25 November, the central government had said it would form a committee to submit a report to the apex court.
The doctors, however, want the process to be expedited as the non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors is leading to a shortage of healthcare workers across the country and the overburdening and exhaustion of the current resident doctors.
On 25 December, FORDA had said in a statement:
"Since no concrete measure has been taken by authorities yet in the concerned matter, it was unanimously decided to continue the agitation. During the meeting it was also discussed that protesting resident doctors across the nation will be forced to go forward with 'mass resignation' from services if the demand is not met at the earliest."
On Friday, 24 December, the fifth day of protest in front of Nirman Bhawan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), resident doctors' associations' representatives from Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana had also joined the resident doctors of Delhi outside Nirman Bhawan.
Meanwhile, emergency and OPD services at three Centre-run facilities, including Safdarjung, RML, and Lady Hardinge hospitals and some Delhi government-run hospitals have been affected.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.