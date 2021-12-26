Resident Doctors Threaten Mass Resignation if Counselling Not Expedited
Around 5,000 resident doctors across government hospitals in Delhi had resumed their strike on 17 December.
Protesting against the delays in NEET-PG counselling, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced on Saturday, 25 December, that resident doctors across the country will have to go ahead with mass resignation if the government fails to expedite the counselling and the admission process.
In a press release, FORDA said, “Since no concrete measure has been taken by authorities yet in the concerned matter, it was unanimously decided to continue the agitation. During the meeting it was also discussed that protesting resident doctors across the nation will be forced to go forward with 'mass resignation' from services if the demand is not met at the earliest."
On Friday, 24 December, the fifth day of protest in front of Nirman Bhawan, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (WoHFW), RDA representatives from Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana joined Resident Doctors of Delhi at the protest site.
Few days before that, a group of doctors had showered flowers on security barricades, and clanged utensils and clapped in front of the Nirman Bhawan, symbolically returning the adoration they received as COVID warriors.
Meanwhile, three Centre-run facilities, inclduing Safdarjung, RML, and Lady Hardinge hospitals and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals have been affected.
