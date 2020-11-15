View Fullscreen
(Photo: Muneeb ul Islam)
Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector, in Uri, while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector.
In Photos: Pak Ceasefire Violation Kills 6 Civilians, 5 Soldiers
At least three local residents were injured in the Sawjian Sector in the Pir Panjal’s Poonch.
Six civilians and five soldiers including one Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector, according to media reports, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, amid a major flare-up at the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir on 13 November.
Several people living near the LoC were seen moving to safer areas since many homes of civilians were caught in the crossfire.
