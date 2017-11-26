On 26/11, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Father Remembers Him

“I would always like to be known as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father, not as Unnikrishnan, a government servant. Sometimes, I feel I have not done enough for him as a father. I should have guided him better and taught him the nuances of being selfish sometimes,” said K Unnikrishnan.

26/11 will always be recounted for the valour of the security forces in overcoming the siege at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. A heavy price was attached to the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos who were called to fight the terrorists – the loss of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.