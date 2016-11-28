Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan: The Story Behind the 26/11 Braveheart

Unnikrishnan led his team of NSG commandos up to the sixth floor of the Taj Hotel and was able to rescue 14 hostages from the clutches of the terrorists.

He died on 28 November 2008, after he succumbed to bullets injuries that he had received while fighting and engaging terrorists during Operation Black Tornado.

The 31-year-old was the only son of a retired ISRO Officer K Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan and was inducted into the Army in 1999.