'Refrain From Broadcasting Communal Content': Bengal Govt to Cable Operators

This comes amid a ballooning controversy over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad, which were made during a debate on a TV channel.

On 29 May, Sharma was booked under sections 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (inducing to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) after a complaint was filed by Raza Academy, an organisation representing the Indian Sunni Muslims.

This was after a clip from Sharma's appearance on a Times Now debate was shared on Twitter, in which Sharma was heard mocking Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

As India received global condemnation for the statements and the matter snowballed, the BJP on 5 June suspended Sharma.

Times Now news anchor Navika Kumar, who had been moderating the debate, has been named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly intending to outrage religious sentiments, as per reports.