No Place for Inequality: Praise for SC’s Decision on Women in Navy

Maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 March, cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy and asked the Centre to complete the modalities within three months.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said a level playing field is needed in the Armed Forces. Denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in a serious miscarriage of justice, the apex court further said.

Reacting to the SC’s judgment, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it was a welcome decision, adding that there should not be any kind of inequality in India’s services or institutions.