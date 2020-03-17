Equal Treatment: SC Clears Permanent Commission for Women in Navy

Maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 March, cleared permanent commission for women in the navy.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in serious miscarriage of justice.

It said there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the Centre to allow entry of women.