RBI's Credit & Debit Card Tokenisation Rules From 1 October 2022 - Details Here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), new Credit and Debit Card tokenisation rules will be implemented soon, starting Saturday, 1 October 2022. The new rules have been introduced to enhance the online payment experience of customers.

What are RBI's New Credit & Debit Card Rules and How Will It Affect You? Well, RBI’s CoF (card-on-file) tokenisation norms make it mandatory for Credit and Debit card holders to use specific codes (tokens) while initiating the online transactions. The main purpose behind this new change is that the sensitive information of card holders like CVV, card number, expiry date, and other sensitive information will not be stored while processing the online payments.

The impact of RBI's new Credit and Debit card rules is that customers will have to enter all the card details everytime they wish to go for an online payment or they have the option to use the tokens to enure secure online payments.