‘Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar’: UP BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh, on Saturday, 3 October, said that incidents of rape would cease if parents instil sanskar and good values in their daughters. He made the comment while talking about the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras in the state.

"I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to a sword or might)," he said.