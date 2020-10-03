‘Dalit Girl Like My Own’: Mamata At Kolkata Rally On Hathras

"COVID is a pandemic, but the biggest pandemic is the BJP. It is a pandemic of atrocities and I will support every effort to stop it. What do you (BJP) think, your police will not let us meet the family? I can meet the family tomorrow, and you won't even know. The daughter of Hathras is our daughter. If we are to brighten the country's future, we have to stand beside Dalits and minority communities... Today, I am not a Hindu, I am a Dalit," said Banerjee.

"I wanted to speak to the victim’s family but I was told their phones were taken away. How long will you stop us from reaching out to them? The Dalit girl is like my own," she added.

Further insinuating that the BJP is playing communal politics, Mamata Banerjee charged at the Yogi Adityanath government for curbs on Durga Puja.

"They campaigned saying Mamata Didi does not allow Durga Puja or Saraswati Puja. Then why did Yogi Adityanath not allow Durga Puja?" Banerjee asked.

On 2 October, on their way to meet the Hathras victim's family, a Trinamool delegation consisting of 3 MPs and one former MP, were stopped by the police 1.5kms from the victim's home.

In the scuffle that followed between the police and the TMC delegation, the party alleged that MP Pratima Mondal was "inappropriately touched" by male police officers. Visuals from the incident also show Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien falling to ground following an altercation with the cops.