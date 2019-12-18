‘Idea of Bharatvarsh Cannot Be Destroyed’: Pranab Mukherjee

Earlier on 16 December, Mukherjee “advised” the government that “lack of popular majority forbids one to form a majoritarian government.”

"As a former parliamentarian with 48 years of experience, I have a piece of advice — numerical majority gives you the right to give a stable government, but please carry on with others. Lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government, that is the message and essence of our parliamentary democracy," stated Mukherjee.

Mukherjee also voiced his misgivings over the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, something Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly pushed for, as he said it may be done one time through constitutional amendments but there is no guarantee that elected members will not express their lack of confidence in a government in the future.