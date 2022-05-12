ADVERTISEMENT

Man Accused of Displaying Sword During Ram Navami Violence in Khargone Arrested

Around 188 people have been arrested in 75 cases filed in connection with violent incidents so far.

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 11 May, arrested a man who allegedly displayed a sword during the Ram Navami violence in Khargone last month and was later chased by Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, a senior official said.

The man has been identified as Irfan. He was chased by Choudhary after he was seen brandishing the sword, but had managed to escape, the official said, news agency PTI reported.

Further, the official added, his accomplice, Mohsin, had fired at Choudhary when he was chasing Irfan, leaving the SP injured.

While Irfan’s arrest comes a month after the incident, Mohsin had been arrested earlier.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was reimposed in Khargone from Wednesday till 10 July, with the District Magistrate SS Mujalda ordering that any political rally, religious events, public gatherings and late-night processions cannot be held without permission from the authorities.

The order came a day after women from the Muslim community took out a rally against action being taken by the police and Madhya Pradesh administration.

Around 188 people have been arrested in 75 cases filed in connection with the violent incidents, the official said.

Communal clashes had erupted in MP’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on 10 April. The clashes resulted in stone-pelting and arson, and demolition drives across Madhya Pradesh, while a curfew was imposed till 4 May.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
