Man Accused of Displaying Sword During Ram Navami Violence in Khargone Arrested

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 11 May, arrested a man who allegedly displayed a sword during the Ram Navami violence in Khargone last month and was later chased by Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, a senior official said.

The man has been identified as Irfan. He was chased by Choudhary after he was seen brandishing the sword, but had managed to escape, the official said, news agency PTI reported.