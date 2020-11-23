Perarivalan, Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Case Gets Parole Extension

The VCK and PMK on Sunday had urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to expedite his release, as the CBI had clarified in court that there is no connection with the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency probe and Perarivalan’s release.

“It is not just of the Governor to extensively delay a decision and it would be an act of disrespect to Constitution of India,” VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also tweeted urging the Governor to take a final call immediately.