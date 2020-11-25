Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Tarun Gogoi, Calls it ‘Personal Loss’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday, 25 November, to pay tribute to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on Monday, due to post-COVID complications.

Gandhi said that Gogoi’s demise is a personal loss for him.

The Congress leader paid a floral tribute to the former Assam CM at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in the city where the mortal remains of Gogoi were moved on Tuesday evening.