Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away; PM Offers Condolences

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday, 23 November at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, after suffering from post-COVID-19 complications.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to condole his death and said that Gogoi was a popular leader with years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.,” he tweeted.