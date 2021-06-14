Raghav’s Take: Ayodhya Temple Trust Can Share Records, End Doubts

Apparently, a piece of land was “bought” several years ago for Rs 2 cr, but the deal was not consummated. Then suddenly, that plot exchanged hands twice, within a few minutes! First, the old deal was concluded and minutes later, the land was sold to the temple trust for a whopping amount of 9 times the price at Rs 18.5 crore. Yes, a 9× price appreciation in 10 minutes!

The dramatis personae in both the transactions were identical, affiliated to the BJP and the trust. The Opposition was up in arms, crying “scandal in the holy name of Lord Ram”. The trust rubbished the charge, trying to explain everything away as two different transactions, theoretically separated by several years, but occurring within minutes of each other (how’s that for celestial time travel?).