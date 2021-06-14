Misleading, Motivated: Ram Temple Trust on Alleged Land Scam

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 13 June, accused the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of a land scam, in which the price of land changed from Rs 2 crore to Rs 18.5 crore per piece in just 10 minutes.

“Allegations (of fraud) are misleading and motivated by political hatred. All lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price,” Champat Rai told news agency ANI.