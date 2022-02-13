Dakha & a Day of Ironies: How Channi Upstaged Singh and Sidhu

Eight months ago, nobody could have anticipated that Amarinder Singh would resign as CM, exit the Congress, and that Channi would get his job. Yes, Channi was among the state Congress leaders who worked towards pushing Amarinder Singh out, but he wasn't in the reckoning to replace him as CM. And more importantly, he wasn't in the reckoning to be the face of the Congress in the 2022 Punjab elections.

But there he is, seen on the roof of an SUV, just an hour or so after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi officially named him as the 'people's choice' for CM of Punjab, at a rally in Dakha on 6 February.