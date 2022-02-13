'Kejriwal Is a Liar': Punjab CM After Getting Clean Chit in Sand Mining Case

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit back at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the latter had tried to level several false allegations against him.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor against me, he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," Channi told news agency ANI.

Charanjit Singh Channi received a clean chit from the Ropar administration in the illegal mining case on Saturday, ahead of voting day in his constituency in the Assembly elections.

He alleged that Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and "other outsiders have come to loot Punjab."

"The British came to loot India; likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family, such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders, have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, as it did to Mughals and the British," Channi said.