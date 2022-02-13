'Kejriwal Is a Liar': Punjab CM After Getting Clean Chit in Sand Mining Case
Channi alleged that Kejriwal and "other outsiders have come to loot Punjab."
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit back at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the latter had tried to level several false allegations against him.
"Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor against me, he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," Channi told news agency ANI.
Charanjit Singh Channi received a clean chit from the Ropar administration in the illegal mining case on Saturday, ahead of voting day in his constituency in the Assembly elections.
He alleged that Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and "other outsiders have come to loot Punjab."
"The British came to loot India; likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family, such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders, have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, as it did to Mughals and the British," Channi said.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief had requested the Punjab Governor to investigate the alleged sand mining case in Channi's constituency, Chamkaur Sahib. The Punjab Police chief, in a status report sent to the sand mining enforcement authorities, said that no complaint of sand mining or records were found. The investigation is being carried out by the Mining Department and the police.
Channi was caught in a controversy after his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. They seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh in multiple raids.
Punjab is set to go to the polls on 14 February, and Channi is the Congress' chief ministerial candidate.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.