Puducherry Cong Govt Slips Into Minority Ahead of Rahul’s Visit

In a shocking move ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress government has lost its majority in Puducherry after the resignation of four MLAs.

Of the 30 elected MLAs in the Assembly, the Congress-DMK alliance has 14 members now, one short of the majority mark of 15, with the Assembly strength dropping to 28. After the resignations, the government and the Opposition both are at 14.



The Congress has witnessed a spate of resignations in the recent weeks, starting with A Namassivayam who was considered second-in-command in the Ministry and Congress legislator Theeppainthan.

The news comes just a day ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Puducherry on Wednesday, 17 February, to discuss poll strategies for the 2021 Assembly elections.