‘Protect Free Speech, Privacy’: Global Non-Profits Urge Tech Firms

Ten international non-profit organisations have collectively appealed to Indian government authorities and tech firms to cease the crusade of censorship and surveillance across the nation in dealing with the wave of international criticism for its handling of the ongoing Farmer’s protests.

“The Indian government has taken various measures that violate free expression and privacy rights in response to growing international criticism of its handling of the farmers protests,” Access Now, ARTICLE 19, the Association for Progressive Communications, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Derechos Digitales, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Human Rights Watch, Mnemonic, Reporters Without Borders, and WITNESS expressed.