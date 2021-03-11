Largest Democracy Now an Electoral Autocracy: Swedish Institute

The V-Dem report states that the process of autocratisation “typically follows a similar pattern across very different contexts”.

According to the report, it begins with the establishment attacking the media and civil society, which is followed by breeding polarisation in society by “disrespecting opponents and spreading false information”. Finally, it culminates in undermining formal institutions such as elections.

In a section titled ‘India: Democracy Broken Down’, the report notes that the BJP-ruled nation has largely followed this trajectory, with freedom of speech, media freedom, and civil society being attacked relentlessly and routinely.

It says, “The Indian government rarely, if ever, used to exercise censorship as evidenced by its score of 3.5 out of 4 before Modi became Prime Minister. By 2020, this score is close to 1.5, meaning that censorship efforts are becoming routine and no longer even restricted to sensitive (to the government) issues.”